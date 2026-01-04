New Twists Await in ‘Landman’ Season 2, Episode 8

HOLLYWOOD, California — The anticipation builds for Episode 8 of Season 2 of “Landman,” set to stream on Paramount+ starting January 4, 2025. In this episode, viewers can expect a risky move from Cami, as Tommy hires help for his father amid escalating family tensions.

Show creator Taylor Sheridan has allowed for a mix of comedic and dramatic moments, illustrated by Tommy Norris, played by Billy Bob Thornton, who is adjusting to unexpected challenges in both his personal and professional life. Last night’s episode featured a memorable scene where Tommy’s awkward experiences with his wife Angela, portrayed by Ali Larter, set the tone for the relationship struggles that lie ahead.

Support for the show continues to grow as Episode 8 will be available for streaming at midnight Pacific Time, just as fans are accustomed to for new releases. Paramount+ provides a subscription model at $7.99 monthly for the Essential plan, while the plan that includes SHOWTIME runs at $12.99 a month.

Each episode of Season 2 typically ranges from 49 to 55 minutes in length. While the runtime for Episode 8 remains unconfirmed, fans are eagerly speculating about the storyline which promises to heighten emotional stakes and conflict.

As the series progresses, viewers reflect on Tommy’s complicated relationship with his father T.L., portrayed by Sam Elliott. T.L.’s candid remarks have suggested that Tommy needs to enjoy life amidst its struggles, setting the stage for poignant themes in upcoming episodes.

New episodes of “Landman” will continue to release weekly on Sundays until January 18, 2026, keeping audiences engaged as these complex characters navigate their turbulent lives.