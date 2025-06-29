New Virginia Beach Attraction Features Longest Stainless-Steel Slide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new outdoor attraction, Owl Creek Landing, had its soft opening on Friday, June 27. This facility is located behind the Virginia Aquarium and not far from Ocean Breeze Water Park.

A key feature of Owl Creek Landing is the Nautilus Lookout Tower, which stands 65 feet tall. Developers originally envisioned the tower reaching 125 feet but revised plans to secure necessary permits.

The area is designed to provide plenty of shade, as many trees were preserved during the construction. According to Bahman Azarm, CEO of Outdoor Venture Group, they also planted 5,000 ferns and plan to add more greenery.

Hailed for its standout slide, Owl Creek Landing boasts what is expected to be the longest stainless-steel slide in the country, located at the center of the lookout tower. Builders are currently awaiting one last component from Germany and aim to open the slide by the end of July.

To enhance rider comfort, most of the slide is enclosed, and participants will use specially designed mats for their descent. “It is in the trees, and it is kind of protected by the tower itself,” Azarm said. “When you get out the bottom, I think it’s going to be exhilarating.”

Owl Creek Landing is located at 801 General Booth Boulevard and is owned by Outdoor Venture Group, which also operates the Adventure Park. Azarm mentioned that while the Adventure Park targets athletic visitors, Owl Creek Landing caters to a broader audience, with an ADA-accessible ramp leading up the tower.

Hours of operation are as follows: June 27 – 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; June 30 – July 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and beginning July 9, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For ticket prices and more details, visit their official website.