Entertainment
New Virginia Beach Attraction Features Longest Stainless-Steel Slide
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new outdoor attraction, Owl Creek Landing, had its soft opening on Friday, June 27. This facility is located behind the Virginia Aquarium and not far from Ocean Breeze Water Park.
A key feature of Owl Creek Landing is the Nautilus Lookout Tower, which stands 65 feet tall. Developers originally envisioned the tower reaching 125 feet but revised plans to secure necessary permits.
The area is designed to provide plenty of shade, as many trees were preserved during the construction. According to Bahman Azarm, CEO of Outdoor Venture Group, they also planted 5,000 ferns and plan to add more greenery.
Hailed for its standout slide, Owl Creek Landing boasts what is expected to be the longest stainless-steel slide in the country, located at the center of the lookout tower. Builders are currently awaiting one last component from Germany and aim to open the slide by the end of July.
To enhance rider comfort, most of the slide is enclosed, and participants will use specially designed mats for their descent. “It is in the trees, and it is kind of protected by the tower itself,” Azarm said. “When you get out the bottom, I think it’s going to be exhilarating.”
Owl Creek Landing is located at 801 General Booth Boulevard and is owned by Outdoor Venture Group, which also operates the Adventure Park. Azarm mentioned that while the Adventure Park targets athletic visitors, Owl Creek Landing caters to a broader audience, with an ADA-accessible ramp leading up the tower.
Hours of operation are as follows: June 27 – 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; June 30 – July 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and beginning July 9, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For ticket prices and more details, visit their official website.
Recent Posts
- Musk’s Departure Leaves Uncertainty Over DOGE Stimulus Checks
- Kojima Discusses Japanese Actors in Death Stranding 2
- Morgan Wallen Headlines First Concert at Camp Randall Since 1997
- Investors Anticipate Economic Data Amid Stock Market Rally
- Love Island Drama: Heart Rate Challenge Fuels Feud in Villa
- Channing Tatum, Inka Williams Enjoy Low-Key Romance After Breakup
- New Details Emerge in Air India Flight 171 Crash Investigation
- Aldrich Potgieter Claims First PGA Tour Victory in Dramatic Playoff
- Kylie Page, Beloved Adult Star, Dies at Age 28
- Draymond Green Defends Jalen Green Amid Relationship Controversy
- Singer Rebekah Del Rio, Star of Mulholland Drive, Dies at 57
- Nicolas Hague Traded to Predators, Signs Extension
- Environmental Groups Challenge SeaWorld’s Fireworks Over Pollution Concerns
- Hip Hop Educators Inspire Future Leaders Through Music and Art
- Shooting Near Stonewall Inn Injures Two After NYC Pride March
- Love Island USA Issues Warning Against Cyberbullying Contestants
- Alexandra Daddario Raises Awareness for Pets Through Social Media
- Bradshaw, Roethlisberger Ranked Outside Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks
- Love Island USA Issues Serious Warning Against Cyberbullying
- Jazz Struggle to Trade Clarkson Amid Limited Interest