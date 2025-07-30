Entertainment
In New War of the Worlds, Ice Cube Faces Alien Threats and Government Secrets
Los Angeles, CA – In a fresh take on H.G. Wells’ classic novel, rapper-actor Ice Cube stars as Will Radford, a top cyber-security analyst, in the upcoming film adaptation of War of the Worlds. Directed by Rich Lee, this re-imagining offers a modern twist to the 1898 science fiction story about Martian invaders.
The trailer shows Cube working for Homeland Security, where he tracks threats to national security at a critical time in his nation. Much of the film unfolds on screens, reflecting how we experience crises today through our devices.
“The idea was organic,” said co-producer Patrick Aiello. “When catastrophes happen today, we experience them through our devices. That insight shaped the storytelling and tech used to create this immersive thriller.”
This adaptation is notable for its use of technology, placing viewers directly inside the action through phones, computers, and tablets. It aims to provide a visceral, first-person experience suitable for large screens.
Cube’s character begins to suspect that the government is concealing information when an unknown enemy strikes. The trailer features a scene where the grey-haired actor video calls his daughter while keeping a close watch on her whereabouts.
As the tension builds, a file detailing the government’s extensive collection of personal information reveals a dark twist involving an alien attack that seeks human data.
Set to premiere on Prime Video on July 30, War of the Worlds also stars Eva Longoria, Clark Gregg, and Andrea Savage. This beloved story has seen numerous adaptations, with previous versions including the 2005 film directed by Steven Spielberg, which starred Tom Cruise.
Watch the trailer for War of the Worlds below.
