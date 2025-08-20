Entertainment
New Weasley Siblings Cast in HBO’s Harry Potter Series
Leavesden, U.K. — HBO has announced the casting of four Weasley siblings for its upcoming “Harry Potter” series. Filming is currently underway at Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios, with the new adaptations expected to provide a fresh look at the beloved characters.
Twin brothers Tristan and Gabriel Harland have been cast as Fred and George Weasley. Ruari Spooner will portray Percy Weasley, while Gracie Cochrane takes on the role of Ginny Weasley. This casting was revealed alongside a photo of the young actors, including Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, gathered for a selfie.
“Charlie’s in Romania at the moment but will be joining us soon enough…” read the caption on HBO’s Instagram post, referring to Charlie Weasley, who is studying dragons in Romania after his graduation from Hogwarts. The role of Bill Weasley, the oldest sibling, has yet to be filled. Bill was originally played by Domhnall Gleeson in the films.
The main cast also includes Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Stout as Ron. The three were selected from more than 30,000 auditionees last fall. Other notable cast members include John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore and Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall.
Filming of Season 1 is expected to continue until spring 2026, with Season 2 slated to start production later that year. Each of the seven Harry Potter books will constitute an entire season in the series.
Scheduled to premiere in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max, the series is helmed by showrunner and writer Francesca Gardiner, known for works like “His Dark Materials” and “Killing Eve.” Gardiner, along with director Mark Mylod and executive producers J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and others, will aim to bring a detailed adaptation to life.
