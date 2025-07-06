Entertainment
New Word Game Connections Sparks Popularity Among Players
New York, NY — The New York Times‘ latest word game, Connections, has quickly gained popularity among puzzle enthusiasts. Launched recently, the game challenges players to find common threads between a series of words.
Each Connections game is reset daily at midnight and becomes incrementally more difficult. Players must group 16 words into four categories based on shared themes, such as book titles or country names. However, only one specific combination of four words in each group is the correct answer.
If players identify a correct group of words, those words are removed from the board. But with only four incorrect guesses allowed, each mistake could mean the end of the game.
Wyna Liu, an associate puzzle editor at the Times, played a key role in developing Connections. The game can be enjoyed on both web browsers and mobile devices, mirroring the engaging features of similar games like Wordle.
To assist players, categories within the game are color-coded to indicate their difficulty. Yellow represents the easiest groups, followed by green, blue, and purple.
Results can be easily shared on social media, fostering a sense of community among players. As with any daily puzzle, today’s Connections puzzle offers fresh challenges, and hints are provided to help players overcome difficult sections.
For those who need help or crave a little competition, further hints and tactics will be available daily as the game continues to evolve.
