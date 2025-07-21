Entertainment
New Word Game ‘Connections’ Captivates Players Daily
New York, NY – The New York Times has introduced a new word game, ‘Connections,’ that has become a sensation among puzzle enthusiasts.
‘Connections’ is similar to the popular game Wordle, resetting daily at midnight with increasingly challenging word sets. Players must find common themes among 16 words grouped into four categories to succeed.
According to Wyna Liu, the associate puzzle editor for The Times, ‘Connections’ was created to engage readers in a fun and interactive way. Players are tasked with correctly identifying which words belong together, but the game only allows a limited number of mistakes.
Each puzzle features color-coded groups, aiding players in distinguishing difficulty levels, from easiest in yellow to hardest in purple. Players can also shuffle and rearrange the board to better spot connections.
If players successfully connect four words, those words are removed, but incorrect guesses accumulate, and players can only make up to four mistakes before their game ends.
The excitement around ‘Connections’ has led some players to share their results on social media, similar to the sharing trend started by Wordle.
New puzzles offer new chances for growth, with more intriguing word challenges expected daily. Players are encouraged to embrace the challenge and improve their skills with daily practice.
Whether you’re looking for clues, hints, or just want to enjoy a few moments of wordplay, ‘Connections’ promises to keep fans coming back for more.
