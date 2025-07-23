Entertainment
New Word Game ‘Connections’ Captivates Players Daily
NEW YORK, NY — The New York Times‘ latest game, ‘Connections,’ has become a sensation among word puzzle enthusiasts. Players are tasked with identifying four words that share a common theme from a pool of 16 words, and each new puzzle resets at midnight, offering fresh challenges daily.
‘Connections’ invites players to think creatively as they categorize words that might have multiple possible associations. Although it may appear that certain words fit together, only one specific grouping is correct, adding to the complexity of the game.
Each puzzle allows players to make up to four mistakes. Guessing correctly eliminates the correct answers from the board, while incorrect guesses count toward the allowed mistakes. Players can also rearrange the board, making it easier to spot connections.
The game features a color-coding system indicating difficulty: yellow for easy, green for moderate, blue for tough, and purple for challenging categories. This structure helps guide players through each round.
‘Connections’ was developed with assistance from Wyna Liu, an associate puzzle editor at The Times. It has gained traction on social media, similar to the popularity of ‘Wordle,’ another word game that took the internet by storm.
‘For many players, finding the correct connections can be a fun brain exercise,’ Liu said. ‘It’s satisfying to unveil the hidden connections within the words.’
As players compete to discover today’s solution, they can also share their results online, promoting friendly competition. ‘Connections’ is accessible on both desktop and mobile devices.
For those looking for clues or strategies, hints are often provided online, ensuring a lively community of players continues to thrive. With each passing day, ‘Connections’ is proving to be an engaging addition to the lineup of word games offered by The Times.
