New Workplace Comedy The Paper Aims to Capture The Office’s Spirit

A new workplace comedy titled The Paper, developed by the creators of The Office, will premiere on September 5, 2025. This series unfolds the story of a struggling Midwestern newspaper, the Toledo Truth-Teller, while capturing the same documentary-style humor that made The Office a cultural phenomenon.

Domhnall Gleeson stars as Ned Sampson, the hapless editor trying to revitalize local journalism with no budget to hire trained reporters. Instead, he recruits disgruntled employees to take on journalistic roles, even though they lack the necessary skills. Gleeson describes Ned as a blend of earnestness and disaster, stating, “His leadership is totally different from the bosses we knew before.”

Oscar Nuñez returns to his role as Oscar Martinez, who now works at the Truth-Teller. Nuñez hopes the familiarity of his character helps bridge the transition for long-time fans. “The stories and tone are similar,” he said. “It’s still about figuring out what your workmates mean to you.”

Sabrina Impacciatore, cast as the lively Esmeralda, brings a new energy to The Paper, adding, “She is loud and sneaky, and will manipulate anyone to get what she wants.” Despite the pressures surrounding the sequel to The Office, she believes the creators have crafted a unique narrative.

As the show’s release inches closer, the cast acknowledges the weight of expectation. According to Gleeson, The Paper is not a reboot but rather a standalone story that carries the spirit of their beloved predecessor. “I hope they like it and realize we tried to make something that will stand on its own two feet,” he said.

The Paper will stream on Peacock in the U.S. and on Sky and Now in the UK starting September 5.