News
New Year’s Day 2026: What’s Open and Closed
Washington, D.C. — As the calendar turns to 2026, many Americans prepare to celebrate New Year’s Day. However, a range of establishments will either remain closed or open this January 1, prompting individuals to plan accordingly.
Federal offices, courts, post offices, state offices, and municipal offices are all closed on New Year’s Day. Additionally, all public schools, libraries, and the Registry of Motor Vehicles will not operate.
Many banks will be closed, though most automatic teller machines (ATMs) will remain accessible for transactions. The stock market, including major indexes like the Dow Jones and Nasdaq, will also remain shut.
On the other hand, a variety of retail locations, liquor stores, and supermarkets will welcome customers. In particular, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) will provide expanded services, responding to the influx of New Year’s Eve revelers.
If you live in Boston, it’s advisable to check with local authorities regarding trash pickup schedules, as they may differ on January 1. The city recommends that residents look up their addresses for the most accurate information on potential delays.
As excitement builds for the New Year, many individuals plan celebrations, but adequate information on availability can help ensure a smooth transition into 2026. Check with local providers and venues to make the most of New Year’s celebrations.
