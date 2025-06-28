New York Assembly Member Targeted by Death Threats and Islamophobic Rhetoric

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Following his primary win, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, is facing intense death threats and an outpouring of Islamophobic attacks from prominent Republican figures and online activists. The 33-year-old could become the first Muslim mayor of America’s largest city, fueling a backlash against him based on his immigrant background and faith.

After Mamdani’s success in the Democratic primary, a coordinated campaign of hateful rhetoric began. Far-right activist Laura Loomer warned on social media of a potential ‘9/11 in NYC’ under Mamdani’s leadership. City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino called him a ‘known jihadist terrorist’ and demanded his deportation, despite Mamdani being a U.S. citizen.

Senior figures also joined the outcry. White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller commented on migration issues in New York City and its implications for society. Meanwhile, Rep. Elise Stefanik sent fundraising emails branding Mamdani a ‘Hamas terrorist sympathizer’ before the primary results were finalized.

Donald Trump Jr. further amplified these extremist sentiments, recalling the attacks of September 11 while implying that the city has ‘fallen’ under the influence of leaders like Mamdani. Other conservative figures have similarly highlighted a narrative portraying New York as at risk.

The nature of the attacks against Mamdani is reminiscent of strategies used against other Muslim and Middle Eastern politicians in previous years. Corey Saylor, research director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, noted that the portrayal of Muslims as threats is enduring and dangerous.

Reports of multiple death threats have prompted an increase in security for Mamdani. In recent messages, he has received threats that included statements about intending to harm him. The NYPD’s hate crimes taskforce is investigating several of these incidents.

Mamdani himself shared the emotional toll these threats have taken. ‘I get messages that say the only good Muslim is a dead Muslim,’ he recounted, choking back tears. He underscored his commitment to making New York a city that everyone can afford and see themselves in.

On social media, former President Donald Trump took a swipe at Mamdani, calling him a ‘100% Communist Lunatic’ and criticized his appearance. Despite attempts to avoid direct references to Mamdani’s identity, Trump labeled Senator Chuck Schumer with an anti-Palestinian slur.

The political discourse surrounding Mamdani has been steeped in Islamophobia during the primary campaign, with pointed questions posed about Israel-Palestine compared to other candidates. Mamdani has called for equal rights for all within Israel.

Reflecting on the overall impact of the aggression, Mamdani stated, “Many Muslims across this city have shared their fears of being branded a terrorist just for living publicly. This is not how we can go on as a city or a nation.”