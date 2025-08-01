New York City FC Beats León 2-0 in Leagues Cup Clash

Harrison, New Jersey – New York City FC secured a vital 2-0 victory against Club León in the second round of the Leagues Cup on August 1, 2025. The match took place at the Red Bull Arena, showcasing strong performances from both teams.

Alonso Martínez opened the scoring for NYC FC in the 6th minute, converting a chance from a corner kick. His goal set the tone for the home side, who aimed to bounce back from their dismal opening loss against Puebla.

Agustín Ojeda doubled the lead just moments before halftime, skillfully placing his shot past León’s goalkeeper, Óscar Jiménez. NYC FC’s pressure paid off as they capitalized on León’s defensive mistakes.

Despite having moments of possession, León struggled to mount dangerous attacks throughout the first half. Their best chance came from Ettson Ayón, who found himself in a good position but could not capitalize.

Throughout the first 45 minutes, NYC showcased their attacking prowess with consistent pressure, creating multiple scoring opportunities. By halftime, they recorded 44% possession compared to León’s 55% but had outperformed them in shots on goal.

León’s defense, particularly Stiven Barreiro, faced criticism for their performance, contributing to the team’s inability to prevent the two early goals. Coach Eduardo Berizzo reacted quickly, needing to adjust strategy to combat NYC’s efficient counterattacks.

The second half began with León pressing for a comeback. However, the home side maintained composure, utilizing a solid defensive setup to thwart León’s attempts to penetrate the final third.

As the final whistle approached, NYC FC remained organized and disciplined, ultimately securing the win. The result puts them back into contention for advancing in the tournament.

“We needed this win after our last defeat,” said NYC FC head coach Pascal Jansen. “The team showed resilience and determination, and we look forward to our next challenges in the Leagues Cup.”