New York City Council Approves Coney Island Casino Rezoning

NEW YORK CITY, NY — The New York City Council voted on Monday to approve a rezoning that would allow construction of a casino at Coney Island, known as The Coney. The vote, which took place on June 30, resulted in 36 approvals, 11 oppositions, and four abstentions.

Council Member Justin Brannan, who represents the area, expressed support for the plan. ‘Today’s vote continues to show that the more people learn about our project and the benefits it will bring, the more they like it,’ Melissa Gliatta, COO of Thor Equities, said in a statement. The plan includes demolishing part of Bowery Street and acquiring air rights over existing structures to facilitate the construction of three high-rise towers and two pedestrian bridges.

However, this approval does not guarantee that the casino will be built. The Coney’s proposal is still competing for one of three new Downstate casino licenses. Last week, eight teams submitted their applications to the state’s Gaming Facility Location Board, which will review them through Community Advisory Committees (CAC). Each CAC must hold public hearings and vote on the applications by September 30.

Brannan noted that gauging community support for the casino is essential. ‘It is my responsibility to ensure all stakeholders have the opportunity to make their voices heard through the Community Advisory Committee process,’ he told Brooklyn Paper.

Opinions in the community are mixed. In January, the local Community Board 13 voted strongly in favor of the rezoning, while Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso also expressed conditional support. Conversely, Council Member Inna Vernikov voted against the plan, citing overwhelming community opposition to the casino. ‘This demapping makes the casino application more likely to take place,’ she stated.

If the casino is licensed, it is projected to include three towers ranging from 153 to 402 feet tall, along with a 500-room hotel, a convention center, retail space, and 1,500 parking spots. The development would not displace nearby attractions such as Luna Park and Deno’s Wonder Wheel.

The proposed project promises to create 4,000 union construction jobs, 4,500 permanent jobs, and a $200 million community trust fund for local projects. Local resident Joseph Watson commented, ‘My ‘yes’ to The Coney is for the investments in our community.’

Opponents argue that the casino could threaten nearby small businesses. Adam Rinn, artistic director of Coney Island USA, expressed disappointment with the council’s decision. ‘We have over 20,000 signatures opposing this casino project,’ he emphasized. ‘This is a project that is set to destroy.’

The future of the casino remains uncertain as its developers wait for the state’s final decision on gaming licenses. If denied, the rezoning could be overturned, preventing any non-casino development on the site.