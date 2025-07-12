New York City FC Faces Charlotte FC in Eastern Conference Clash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New York City FC travels to Bank of America Stadium to face Charlotte FC in a crucial Eastern Conference matchup on Saturday, July 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET. NYCFC is seeking to capitalize on their recent 3-1 win over Toronto FC while Charlotte is looking to break a streak of poor form, having lost three of their last four games.

Both teams have had a mixed season so far. NYCFC stands at seventh place in the Eastern Conference, while Charlotte currently sits in tenth. With only two victories in their last twelve MLS matches, Charlotte hopes their home field advantage will help them reclaim some much-needed momentum.

Charlotte FC’s starting XI includes Kahlina, Tuiloma, Malanda, Privett, and Marshall-Rutty at the back. Meanwhile, their midfield boasts Biel, Bronico, and Westwood, and up front are Vargas, Toklomati, and Zaha. Their substitutes include Abada, Bingham, and Williamson among others.

For NYCFC, the team will feature Freese in goal, supported by Ilenic, Martins, and Haak in defense. O'Neill and Perea will handle the midfield duties with Moralez, Fernandez, Wolf, and Martinez leading the attack.

The match comes as NYCFC embarks on a challenging four-game road stretch. Head Coach Pascal Jansen expressed optimism about learning from past experiences during away matches. “It’s a big opportunity to do better with our away games,” he said. Jansen’s strategy involves ensuring the team adapts to the humid conditions anticipated during the game.

Charlotte aims to maintain its strong home record, having won all three previous encounters against NYCFC in their stadium. Captain Wilfried Zaha is a key player for Charlotte, contributing vital goals and assists recently, and will look to exploit the visitors’ defensive weaknesses.

Fans can watch the match via the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV or listen live on WFNZ 92.7 FM in English and WOLS 106.1 FM in Spanish. The game will also be available for re-airing on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. on WMYT.

The stakes are high for both teams, making this match a pivotal moment as they aim to improve their standings in a competitive Eastern Conference.