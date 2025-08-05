New York City FC Faces Club León in Crucial Leagues Cup Match

HARRISON, NJ — New York City FC and Club León find themselves in a must-win situation as they face off this Friday at Sports Illustrated Stadium in the Leagues Cup. After disappointing starts in the tournament, both teams need a victory to boost their chances of advancing.

New York City FC is struggling after a 3-0 home loss to Club Puebla. Head Coach Pascal Jansen‘s lineup included Seymour Reid and Nicolás Fernández Mercau, who made their season debuts. Despite some promising moments of chemistry, the team failed to score any goals, leaving fans questioning the squad’s offensive capabilities.

On the other side, Club León began their campaign positively with a goal from Rogelio Funes Mori but ultimately fell to CF Montréal after a lengthy penalty shootout. Although Sebastián Santos nearly clinched the game with a shot that hit the crossbar, León only managed to take one point from that match.

The stakes are high for both teams. Winning the match outright is crucial as it secures three points, while a penalty shootout victory only offers two. With the level of competition in the League Cup rising, neither team can afford to lose this game if they hope to progress beyond the group stage.

The game kicks off at 6:00 PM ET, and fans are encouraged to arrive early. The weather is expected to be pleasant, making this matchup an appealing event for soccer enthusiasts.

This encounter marks the first meeting between New York City FC and Club León, adding an element of intrigue as both clubs aim to establish a foothold in the tournament. For NYCFC, the pressure is on to turn their fortunes around and secure a vital win.