New York City FC Faces CF Montréal This Saturday

MONTREAL, Canada — New York City FC will play CF Montréal this Saturday at Stade Saputo, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. This matchup comes after NYCFC secured a commanding 4-0 victory over Atlanta United on June 12.

In their recent victory, Hannes Wolf scored two goals, and Maxi Moralez contributed one goal and an assist. This marked the first time in club history that NYCFC scored three goals in a five-minute span during a game.

Currently, New York City FC holds an 8-6-4 record, while CF Montréal, struggling this season, is positioned last in the Eastern Conference with a record of 4-12-5. Despite this, Montréal managed to earn their first victory of the season against NYCFC earlier this year.

CF Montréal will aim to secure another win after their recent 3-1 loss to FC Cincinnati. The team needs to improve their performance, having registered only one win in their last five matches. Forward Prince Owusu has been a standout player, leading the team in scoring.

Meanwhile, NYCFC will face challenges with players away on international duty. Goalkeeper Tomás Romero, who recently recorded his first clean sheet, may have to take the goal again. Coach Ronny Deila will rely on his key players to maintain momentum as they prepare for a busy July schedule.

This match is crucial for both teams as they look to build traction heading into the next stretch of games. The upcoming schedule features several tough matches for both sides, highlighting the importance of this weekend’s contest.