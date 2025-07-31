New York City Faces Severe Flooding Threat from Thursday Storms

NEW YORK (WABC) — New York City officials are urging residents to prepare for severe storms that are expected to hit the area Thursday afternoon, bringing heavy rain and potential flooding. This warning comes as a State of Emergency has been declared for parts of New York and New Jersey.

The National Weather Service forecasts rainfall rates of up to three inches per hour, with widespread totals between one to three inches. In more severe isolated areas, totals could reach up to eight inches. The most intense rainfall is expected during the evening rush hour, potentially complicating commutes home.

Governor Kathy Hochul emphasized the seriousness of the storm, stating, “I am urging all New Yorkers to stay vigilant, stay informed, and use caution as we expect excessive rainfall with the potential for flash flooding.” Affected counties include the Bronx, Kings, Queens, and other surrounding areas.

Mayor Eric Adams echoed these sentiments, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and prepare their homes for flooding risks, saying, “Be prepared for a serious storm.” More than 1,000 flights have been canceled as severe weather impacts local airports.

As the heavy rain begins, the city will likely see flash flooding, particularly in low-lying areas and near waterways. Officials warn that roads may become impassable, with risks of subway flooding and heavy water accumulation in basements.

This storm is marked as a level three out of four flash flood threat for New York City and surrounding areas. “Flash flooding is one of the most dangerous hazards we face in New York City because it can happen quickly and without warning,” added New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol.

In anticipation of the weather’s impact, emergency services and city agencies are being mobilized to ensure public safety. Residents are encouraged to monitor updates from local agencies and prepare emergency plans.