DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — SOS Technologies announced on Tuesday a partnership with New York City to launch a new Emergency Alert System aimed at protecting 1.8 million public school students and staff. The system is designed to reduce emergency notification times from minutes to under ten seconds, establishing a critical link between schools and first responders.

The new system was introduced at the Spring Creek campus in Brooklyn and marks an important progress in emergency response, being the first in the U.S. where 911 services are directly linked to a school building. The initiative, developed alongside the New York City Office of Technology and Innovation, plans to extend to 25 locations, including 51 schools, by the 2025-2026 school year.

The NYC EAS aims to improve communication directly with first response agencies, such as the NYPD, FDNY, and EMS, thus eliminating delays and enhancing response times vital for saving lives. SOS Technologies claims that the system will not only accelerate notifications but will also ensure that emergencies are prioritized and accurately geo-located.

Included in the system are features like ongoing real-time monitoring and robust cybersecurity measures. SOS Technologies stated that they are committed to enhancing safety for New York City’s school infrastructure.

This new initiative follows a previous pilot program with another tech company that was scrutinized by federal authorities for possible lobbying irregularities within Mayor Eric Adams‘ administration. The partnership with SOS Technologies has also sparked discussions about influence-peddling, given that a lobbying firm connected to Adams’ former chief of staff has been linked to the tech provider.

During a press conference on October 27, Mayor Adams revealed plans for panic button systems in city schools. Each teacher will receive portable buttons while classrooms can be fitted with stationary devices to quickly alert 911 during emergencies. The initial setup costs for the first campus reached $200,000, suggesting a potential total of $5 million for all campuses.

The future of the panic button system remains uncertain under Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani‘s upcoming administration. Sources indicated that the timing and payment details surrounding strategic consulting agreements with Oaktree Solutions and SOS Technologies are unclear.

Several government watchdogs have raised concerns about the transparency of such contracts and the ethical implications of strategic consulting practices. Carone, the former chief of staff linked to Oaktree, did not respond to requests for comments. Record-keeping indicates no direct lobbying by Oaktree on behalf of SOS Technologies occurred prior to the contract.