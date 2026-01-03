New York City Mayor Revokes Predecessor’s Controversial Orders

NEW YORK (WABC) — On January 1, 2026, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed his first executive order, revoking all orders issued by former Mayor Eric Adams. This comes after Adams faced federal corruption charges that led to significant outcry and controversy surrounding his leadership.

The revoked orders included measures that restricted city agencies from boycotting or divesting from Israel and adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism. This definition has been criticized for conflating anti-Israel sentiments with antisemitism, a point raised by many advocates for Palestinian rights.

Mamdani stated his commitment to engaging all New Yorkers and emphasized that he would not revoke the establishment of the Office to Combat Antisemitism, created under Adams. He expressed concern about the IHRA definition, citing the need for a balanced approach to combating hate while protecting free speech.

The Consul General of Israel in New York, Ambassador Ofir Akunis, condemned Mamdani’s actions, stating they “pose an immediate threat to the safety of Jewish communities in New York.” However, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) welcomed the changes, recognizing them as a restoration of free speech.

Mamdani defended his choices as vital steps to ensure equity and harmony among all communities, saying, “We will answer to all New Yorkers, not to any billionaire or oligarch who thinks they can buy our democracy.” He aims to manage New York with a focus on social equity, pledging to govern as a democratic socialist without compromising his principles.

As part of his initial actions, Mamdani also focused on housing issues, emphasizing the revitalization of the city’s tenant protection efforts and announcing new leadership in the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants. He has committed to addressing homelessness and housing violations in the city.