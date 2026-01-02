New York City Tackles Antisemitism in Comprehensive Report

NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Moshe Davis, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism, unveiled a comprehensive report today detailing the office’s framework and initiatives in response to antisemitism. This significant document outlines the actions taken since the office’s establishment in May 2025.

The report includes historical context, the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance‘s (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, and the functions of an interagency task force comprising over 35 city agencies. It also offers a roadmap for legislative priorities, public education, and law enforcement enhancements to combat antisemitism.

“After the attacks on October 7, 2023, I knew we had to respond—New Yorkers needed to feel safe,” stated Mayor Adams during the announcement. He emphasized the importance of confronting antisemitism, asserting that it is a public safety issue intertwined with civil rights. “We must protect our neighbors and confront this age-old hatred,” he added.

First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro echoed Adams’ sentiments, indicating that addressing antisemitism is critical for a city with the largest Jewish population globally. “Our administration is committed to tackling antisemitism comprehensively,” Mastro said.

Executive Director Moshe Davis remarked on the efforts made in a short time, highlighting the establishment of policies aimed at creating safer environments for Jewish New Yorkers. The report serves as a record and a guideline for other municipalities on combating hate.”

The document also includes executive orders, legislative proposals, and mayoral speeches aimed at dismantling antisemitism. It concludes with a statement from Mayor Adams, underscoring ongoing commitments to protect the city’s diverse communities against hate.