New York Comedy Festival Features Major Headliners and Special Reunion in November

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Comedy Festival is set to entertain audiences this November with more than 200 comedians performing at 100 shows across the five boroughs from Nov. 7 to 16. This year’s festival features headliners such as the Basement Yard, Michael Blackson, Alex Edelman, and Pete Holmes.

A highlight of this year’s event will be a special reunion for the creators and stars of “Strangers with Candy“. This celebration marks the show’s 25th anniversary since its cancellation and will take place at Town Hall on Nov. 8. The series, which starred Stephen Colbert and Amy Sedaris, is known for its risqué humor and wild storylines.

Caroline Hirsch, the founder of the New York Comedy Festival, expressed excitement over this year’s lineup, calling it “a dynamic mix of global headliners and rising voices.” She emphasized the festival’s commitment to showcasing new talent and innovative perspectives in comedy.

Joe Santagato, of the Basement Yard, shared his enthusiasm about performing, stating, “I have no idea how many planets had to align for this opportunity to be given to two kids from Queens, but we are so excited.”

Beyond the headliners, the festival will also host events like Stand Up for Heroes, which benefits the Bob Woodruff Foundation. This ongoing initiative has raised $113 million since its inception to support veterans and military families.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale to the public starting July 21 at 11 a.m. ET. Pre-sale tickets will be available to Bread Cashback American Express Credit Card holders beginning July 16. The festival will showcase renowned comedians and fresh talent alike, maintaining its status as the longest-running annual comedy festival in the nation.