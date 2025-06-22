New York Doctor Sues Airline Over Mid-Flight Allergy Incident

NEW YORK, New York — A pediatrician from New York is suing Singapore Airlines (SIA) after she suffered a serious allergic reaction during a flight. Dr. Doreen Benary claims that the airline crew served her a meal containing shrimp, despite her informing them of her allergy prior to boarding.

The incident occurred on October 8, 2024, as Dr. Benary traveled from Frankfurt to New York’s JFK Airport. According to court documents, she communicated her shrimp allergy to multiple crew members while settling into her business class seat. However, the airline allegedly served her a shrimp-laden meal, leading to a potentially fatal situation.

Unaware of the shrimp in her meal, Dr. Benary consumed part of it. She reported feeling unwell shortly thereafter and recognized the potential danger when she detected the shrimp’s presence. Following her alarm, a flight attendant reportedly acknowledged the mistake and issued an apology. By then, however, it was too late.

The allergic reaction was severe enough that the flight was forced to divert to Paris, where Dr. Benary was immediately transported to a hospital by ambulance. Medical records indicate she received urgent treatment at two facilities.

Dr. Benary described her experience as one of “great pain, agony, and mental anguish,” noting the “painful, emergency medical procedures” she underwent because of what she alleges was gross negligence on the part of the airline crew. Her lawsuit has reignited discussions on how airlines manage passengers with severe food allergies, drawing attention to the need for improved in-flight safety protocols related to food allergies.

Singapore Airlines has not yet responded publicly to the allegations.