News
New York State Fair Sees Surge in Attendance Amid Stellar Weather
GEDDES, N.Y. — The New York State Fair drew over 58,000 visitors on Thursday, marking a significant increase from last year’s attendance on the same day. The crowd enjoyed sunny weather during Agriculture Career Day and Student Youth Day. Fair officials reported a total of 58,372 attendees, up about 4,700 from the previous year.
Concerts at the fair attracted large audiences, with rock band Cheap Trick performing for around 13,000 people at Chevy Court, while pop group AJR drew approximately 24,000 fans at Suburban Park.
Friday is designated as Pride Day, starting with the Progress Flag Raising at 9:30 a.m. outside the Main Gate. Other highlights include performances by Lily Rose at 1 p.m., the Pride Day Ceremony at 2 p.m., a Drag Show at 3 p.m., and concerts from Neon Trees at 6 p.m. and a Lady Gaga tribute at 9 p.m. Fair officials anticipate larger crowds leading into the weekend, as temperatures are expected to rise.
The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 81 degrees on Friday, with low humidity making for comfortable conditions on the fairgrounds. Morning temperatures will start in the 60s and will rise quickly.
“This year, we’re seeing the crowds pick up as the weather improves and events ramp up,” a fair representative said. “We’re excited for what’s to come this weekend.”
As the fair continues, various activities are planned, including fishing lessons for families, a llama costume contest, and an exciting lineup of free concerts.
