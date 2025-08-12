New York Film Festival Unveils 2025 Spotlight Lineup

NEW YORK, NY — Film at Lincoln Center has revealed the 63rd New York Film Festival (NYFF63) Spotlight lineup, featuring 12 significant and anticipated features. This year’s festival runs from September 26 to October 13, showcasing three world premieres, two U.S. premieres, and six New York premieres.

The Spotlight selection emphasizes documentaries and narratives portraying iconic artists and cultural figures. Director Richard Linklater presents two films: “Blue Moon,” which explores the life of lyricist Lorenz Hart, and “Nouvelle Vague,” a homage to the making of Jean-Luc Godard’s “Breathless.” Meanwhile, Rebecca Miller’s “Mr. Scorsese” is a five-part portrait of filmmaker Martin Scorsese, featuring insights from his family and collaborators.

Ben Stiller also joins the lineup with “Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost,” which delves into his parents’ legacy as comedy icons. Other notable selections include Scott Cooper’s biographical drama on Bruce Springsteen, “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere,” and Geeta Gandbhir’s documentary “The Perfect Neighbor,” which investigates a racially motivated crime in Florida.

Additionally, emerging talents are showcased through animated and live-action films, including Mamoru Hosoda’s “Scarlet” and Harry Lighton’s “Pillion,” which won acclaim at Cannes.

Screenings will take place at Lincoln Center and four other venues across New York City, including Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and AMC Bay Plaza Cinema. The festival, a key highlight in the film industry, continues to shape film culture with its diverse and bold programming.

Tickets for NYFF63 go on sale to the general public on September 18. Festival Co-Chairs and an advisory panel support this year’s event, reflecting the festival’s commitment to showcasing high-quality films from around the globe.