New York Giants Begin Search for Head Coach Amid Offseason Challenges

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants will start interviews for their head coaching vacancy on Monday, following the recent firing of Brian Daboll. Candidates expected to be considered include Mike McCarthy, Jeff Hafley, and Antonio Pierce, among others.

The Giants have struggled since the departure of long-time coach Tom Coughlin and currently have a record of 6-27 over the last two seasons, raising questions about their leadership and identity. General manager Joe Schoen is in charge of the search and has been gathering a list of potential candidates, including interim head coach Mike Kafka.

“At the appropriate time, we’ll get into potential coaches’ research and come up with the best coach to lead the New York Giants going into the 2026 season,” Schoen said about the search process.

Among the interest in the coaching job, McCarthy stands out due to his extensive NFL experience and success, including a Super Bowl win with the Green Bay Packers. His familiarity with coaching quarterbacks could also be instrumental in the development of rookie Jaxson Dart, whom the Giants drafted in the first round last year.

The decision for the new head coach will ultimately rest with Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch. As speculation grows, names of successful coaches who may become available, such as Kevin Stefanski and Mike Tomlin, are also floating around in discussions.

With an upcoming offseason pivotal for the franchise, the Giants aim to restore their competitive edge and secure a leader who can reinvigorate the team’s culture and standards. The interviews will begin soon, and the organization is hopeful for a revitalizing change.