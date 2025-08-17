New York Jets Roster Battles Heat Up After Preseason Win

East Rutherford, New Jersey — The New York Jets are in a critical phase of preseason play as they prepare for roster cuts. After a win against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Jets players have just two more games to secure their spots on the final 53-man roster. They will face the New York Giants this coming Saturday and the Philadelphia Eagles on August 22.

The wide receiver position is particularly intense, with much talent and only one clear standout: Garrett Wilson. Positions two through six on the depth chart are wide open, making the competition fierce among the players.

Besides Wilson, veteran Allen Lazard and rookie fourth-round pick Arian Smith are expected to make the team, given their strong performances. However, several other receivers are fighting for limited spots, creating a tense environment.

Xavier Gipson, who has contributed significantly as both a wide receiver and special teamer, could be at risk of losing his spot. Gipson has appeared in all 34 games for the Jets in the past two seasons but missed Saturday’s matchup due to injury.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic noted Gipson’s precarious position, stating, “Gipson is battling Pritchett for the primary punt returner role, and it ultimately was Gipson’s job to lose. But Pritchett has outplayed him both on special teams and on offense throughout training camp.” Pritchett had four opportunities to return punts during practice, achieving a long return of 13 yards.

The final wide receiver spots may come down to the competition between Gipson, Pritchett, and others including Brandon Smith and Malachi Corley, along with undrafted rookie Quentin Skinner, who has shown promise during camp. Skinner made a notable 26-yard catch during Saturday’s game.

At 24, Gipson has a career total of 27 receptions for 268 yards and one touchdown. He is celebrated for scoring a game-winning punt return touchdown in his first game, which secured a dramatic win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 of 2023. To secure a spot, returning from injury and making a strong showing in the remaining preseason games will be crucial for Gipson.