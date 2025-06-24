New York Knicks Continue Head Coach Search Before NBA Draft

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Knicks are still searching for a head coach as the NBA Draft approaches. This comes nearly three weeks after they fired Tom Thibodeau, making them the only team in the league without a head coach.

Last week, the Knicks interviewed former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins and former Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown. Both candidates impressed the organization during their multi-day interviews, according to league sources. Jenkins, 40, was let go by the Grizzlies just before the playoffs, where he compiled a record of 250-214 in six seasons. Brown was dismissed by the Kings earlier this regular season.

Along with Jenkins and Brown, the Knicks are considering James Borrego for the open position. Borrego, a client of CAA, is recognized for his offensive creativity. He was last an assistant coach with the New Orleans Pelicans and previously served as the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets from 2018 to 2022. In those four seasons, he posted a 138-163 record, including a 43-win season in his last year.

The Knicks are also keeping an eye on Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd. However, the Mavericks have not allowed the Knicks to speak with Kidd, who is under contract for two more years. As of now, there has been no news regarding a contract extension for Kidd, which keeps the conversation about his potential movement alive.

The Knicks will have the No. 50 pick in the NBA Draft on Wednesday. While hiring a head coach before then is not necessary, having one in place for the start of free agency would be advantageous for the team. This ongoing search allows the franchise to take its time in the selection process for Thibodeau’s replacement.