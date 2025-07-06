New York Liberty Faces Seattle Storm in WNBA Clash

BROOKLYN, New York — The New York Liberty will host the Seattle Storm on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 1 p.m. ET in a highly anticipated WNBA matchup. Both teams are looking to build momentum after recent victories.

The Liberty (12-5) started the season strong with a 9-0 record but have faced challenges lately, going 3-5 in their last eight games. New York is currently in the midst of playing seven consecutive home games at Barclays Center, where they have only lost once this season.

The Storm, sitting at 11-7, have rallied after a rocky start, winning eight out of their last eleven games. Their latest victory came against the Atlanta Dream, where they edged out a tight 80-79 win. Nneka Ogwumike was a standout in that game, scoring 24 points.

In their last outing, the Liberty defeated the Los Angeles Sparks 89-79. Natasha Cloud led New York with 23 points, while Sabrina Ionescu contributed 20 points and six assists. Breanna Stewart also played a crucial role, scoring 17 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

Fans can watch the game on CBS and stream it live on FuboTV. The Liberty currently lead the WNBA in scoring, averaging 87.6 points per game, while the Storm average 82.6 points per game.

Historically, the Liberty have had the upper hand in recent matchups, winning four of the last five games against the Storm. However, with Seattle’s recent form and competitive spirit, this game is expected to be closely contested.

As both teams aim for playoff positioning, this matchup could have significant implications for their seasons.