New York Liberty Fires Coach Sandy Brondello After Championship Season

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The New York Liberty announced Tuesday that they have fired head coach Sandy Brondello just one year after she led the team to its first WNBA championship. Brondello’s contract will not be renewed following a season that fell short of expectations, culminating in a first-round playoff exit.

Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb expressed gratitude for Brondello’s contributions through her tenure in a statement. “We would like to thank Sandy Brondello for her everlasting impact on the New York Liberty,” Kolb said. “Sandy finishes her tenure in New York as the winningest coach in franchise history, and she took us to never-before-seen heights.”

Despite starting the season strong with nine consecutive wins, the Liberty went on to finish fifth overall in the standings. The team’s playoff run ended abruptly with a loss to the Minnesota Lynx on September 19.

Brondello reflected on the season, describing her team’s disappointment but expressing pride in their effort. “We faced a lot of adversity this year, which happens in pro sports, but we left it all out there,” she said.

Notably, the Liberty dealt with injuries to star players, including Breanna Stewart, who was hindered by a knee injury during the playoffs. The struggles during the second half of the season meant that the team could not replicate the success of their previous year.

The decision to part ways with Brondello comes as the Liberty look to find a new direction. Several candidates for the head coach position have already emerged, including Liberty assistant Sonia Raman.

Brondello’s record of 107 wins and 53 losses over her four seasons at the helm highlights her impact, especially as she guided New York to an in-season Commissioner’s Cup and the WNBA Finals in 2023. Before joining the Liberty, she won a championship with the Phoenix Mercury in 2014 and is regarded as one of the most respected coaches in the league.

Despite the end of her tenure in New York, it is anticipated that Brondello will continue her coaching career elsewhere.