Sports
New York Liberty Hosts Phoenix Mercury in Key WNBA Showdown
Brooklyn, NY — The New York Liberty will host the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night in a crucial WNBA matchup. The Liberty, currently second in the league with a 15-8 record, are looking to extend their winning streak to five games at Barclays Center.
Last week, the Liberty demonstrated their offensive prowess by defeating the Indiana Fever 98-84. The team, which leads the league in scoring at 87.4 points per game, had six players score in double figures. Jonquel Jones topped the charts with 18 points, while Breanna Stewart and Leonie Fiebich each contributed 17 points.
In contrast, the Mercury are coming off two consecutive losses. They recently faced the Atlanta Dream, falling 90-79. DeWanna Bonner was the standout for Phoenix, scoring 18 points off the bench, and Alyssa Thomas nearly achieved a triple-double, finishing with seven points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists.
The Mercury have had success against the Liberty in their last two encounters, winning both matchups. The teams will meet again on August 30 in Phoenix.
Tonight’s game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET, and fans can watch the action live on various streaming platforms.
