New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu Joins Forces with Away Travel Brand

NEW YORK, NY — Sabrina Ionescu, guard for the New York Liberty and a four-time All-Star, has made waves with a series of major announcements in just two days. On September 14, Ionescu and her team secured a victory against the Phoenix Mercury in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.

The following day, Ionescu revealed her new multi-year partnership with Away, a travel brand known for its commitment to women’s empowerment. This collaboration builds on Away’s previous recognition as the Liberty’s Official Luggage Partner this season.

Ionescu showcased her favorite Away products and announced the upcoming launch of a limited-edition collection in 2026. This collection will reinterpret some of Away’s signature designs through her unique perspective.

“Travel is such a big part of my life,” said Ionescu. “Whether it’s heading to a game, visiting family, or exploring new places in the off-season, Away has been my go-to travel companion for years. The brand’s focus on quality, performance, and thoughtful design resonates with the way I approach the game. I’m excited to bring my perspective to this collaboration.”

Fans can expect more details on the co-designed collection soon. Meanwhile, those looking to catch the intense playoff action can purchase tickets for upcoming WNBA games online.

The playoffs continue to build excitement for the Liberty as they aim for another title run, with Ionescu at the forefront of both the court and her new partnership.