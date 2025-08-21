New York Liberty Set to Face Chicago Sky in WNBA Showdown

Brooklyn, New York — The New York Liberty (22-13) host the Chicago Sky (8-26) on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. This matchup comes as both teams navigate the final stretch of the WNBA regular season.

The Liberty enter the game looking to build on their recent success after defeating the Minnesota Lynx 85-75. This victory helped solidify their position in the playoff standings, particularly as they aim for a strong finish. Jonquel Jones led the Liberty with 22 points in that game, contributing significantly to the team’s overall performance.

Meanwhile, the Sky are hoping to break a six-game losing streak. They have struggled lately, winning just one of their last 14 games. In their most recent outing, they lost to the Seattle Storm 94-88, despite Angel Reese‘s impressive return from injury, in which she scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

The matchup will be crucial for both teams, with the Liberty fighting for playoff positioning and the Sky looking to end their season on a high note. Sabrina Ionescu has been a vital player for New York, averaging 19.1 points and 5.4 assists per game, while Jonquel Jones also contributes heavily with her scoring and rebounding.

For the Sky, rookie Kamilla Cardoso leads the team with 12.7 points per game. Additionally, Angel Reese’s rebounding prowess, averaging 12.3 boards, remains a key focus as Chicago attempts to control the paint. The Sky will need to leverage their physical style of play to challenge the Liberty’s perimeter shooting.

Viewers in the U.S. can catch the game live on CBS and through streaming on FuboTV, which offers various plans starting at $74.99 per month.

The upcoming game represents an exciting opportunity for both teams, with the added stakes of playoff implications. Fans look forward to watching how this contest unfolds as the playoff picture comes into sharper focus in the WNBA.