New York Lottery Draw Results: Daily Wins and Popular Games

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York Lottery offers a variety of draw games for players hoping to win big. Among the popular options are New York Lotto, Cash4Life, Numbers, Win 4, Take 5, and Pick 10. Cash4Life is particularly notable as it is a multi-state lottery open to 10 states, with the top prize offering either $1,000 a day for life or a one-time lump sum of $7,000,000.

Drawings for Cash4Life happen every day at 9 p.m. EST, while the New York Lotto draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Players also have the opportunity to partake in escalated draws for the Numbers, Win 4, and Take 5 games, occurring twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The recent winning numbers for various games include: Midday New York Lotto – 2-9-0-9, Evening – 5-7-7-8, and Cash4Life winnings – 06-10-14-52-55 with a Cash Ball of 04. Ticket sales for Cash4Life are available both in-store and online until 8:45 p.m. daily, with each ticket priced at $2.

The odds of hitting the jackpot in Cash4Life are 1 in 21,846,048 for the top prize, and 1 in 7.76 for winning any prize. Lottery tickets can be bought at gas stations, convenience stores, and some airport terminals.

In addition to in-person purchases, players can order tickets online in various states and territories including Arizona, New Jersey, and Puerto Rico via the Jackpocket app, which serves as the official digital lottery courier for the USA TODAY Network. However, players are reminded to gamble responsibly and can seek help for gambling problems by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.

With a busy lottery season ahead, chances for winning remain high, keeping players engaged and hopeful.