New York’s Lottery Offers Life-Changing Weekly Contest Prizes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New Yorkers have the chance to win substantial weekly paychecks through the state’s lottery system. Three ‘for life’ games, with top prizes ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 a week, still have winning tickets in circulation.
As of August 22, 2025, here are the details for each game available:
$10,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE
Ticket cost: $20
Winning tickets in circulation: 1,526,757
Top prize tickets in circulation: 1 (worth $10,000 a week for life)
Low prize tickets in circulation: 580,553 (worth $20)
SET FOR LIFE
Ticket cost: $10
Winning tickets in circulation: 8,836,238
Top prize tickets in circulation: 5 (worth $5,000 a week for life)
Low prize tickets in circulation: 3,272,697 (worth $10)
WIN FOR LIFE
Ticket cost: $2
Winning tickets in circulation: 12,140,884
Top prize tickets in circulation: 8 (worth $1,000 a week for life)
Low prize tickets in circulation: 4,219,914 (worth a free Cash for Life quick play)
The New York Lottery, known as North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributed $3.7 billion to education in fiscal year 2022-2023. Funds are distributed to local school districts based on size and income level, helping larger, lower-income districts receive more lottery aid.
For those struggling with gambling addiction, assistance is available through the state’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Local treatment services can also be accessed for additional support.
