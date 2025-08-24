New York’s Lottery Offers Life-Changing Weekly Contest Prizes

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New Yorkers have the chance to win substantial weekly paychecks through the state’s lottery system. Three ‘for life’ games, with top prizes ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 a week, still have winning tickets in circulation.

As of August 22, 2025, here are the details for each game available:

$10,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE

Ticket cost: $20

Winning tickets in circulation: 1,526,757

Top prize tickets in circulation: 1 (worth $10,000 a week for life)

Low prize tickets in circulation: 580,553 (worth $20)

SET FOR LIFE

Ticket cost: $10

Winning tickets in circulation: 8,836,238

Top prize tickets in circulation: 5 (worth $5,000 a week for life)

Low prize tickets in circulation: 3,272,697 (worth $10)

WIN FOR LIFE

Ticket cost: $2

Winning tickets in circulation: 12,140,884

Top prize tickets in circulation: 8 (worth $1,000 a week for life)

Low prize tickets in circulation: 4,219,914 (worth a free Cash for Life quick play)

The New York Lottery, known as North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributed $3.7 billion to education in fiscal year 2022-2023. Funds are distributed to local school districts based on size and income level, helping larger, lower-income districts receive more lottery aid.

For those struggling with gambling addiction, assistance is available through the state’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Local treatment services can also be accessed for additional support.