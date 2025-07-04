New York Mets Face Crucial Decisions Ahead of Trade Deadline

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The New York Mets, a top contender in Major League Baseball, are struggling with a 5-14 record over their last 19 games. Their season record stands at 50-38, one of the best in the league. With the trade deadline approaching at the end of the month, the Mets must consider key roster adjustments to maintain their postseason aspirations.

One pressing issue is the performance of third baseman Brett Baty. Recently, Baty’s play has come under scrutiny as his statistics have declined significantly. In his last 92 plate appearances, he has recorded a .188 batting average, with only two home runs. “But like with most of the Mets’ roster, Baty didn’t have a good month of June and is off to a poor start in July,” said analyst David Wright. He added that Baty’s walk rate has improved to 8.4%, yet his overall output raises concerns.

Baty, who was selected 12th overall by the Mets in the 2019 draft, has also faced issues defensively. Despite a solid showing, with +3 defensive runs saved in 322 innings, he struggles at the plate. His time at second base has yielded no defensive runs saved, indicating a need for improvement. This year marks Baty’s first time playing second at the Major League level, adding to the complexities of his development.

The Mets will need to weigh their options carefully, especially if they consider sending Baty back to the minors to refine his skills. Analysts believe that time spent in the minors could be beneficial for Baty before a potential playoff run. The upcoming decisions will be pivotal as the Mets aim to solidify their roster for the postseason.