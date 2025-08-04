New York Post to Launch California Sister Publication in 2026

Los Angeles, California — The New York Post plans to expand its brand with the launch of a new sister publication, The California Post, in early 2026. This new tabloid will operate independently while being backed by the New York Post Media Group, a subsidiary of News Corp owned by Rupert Murdoch.

The California Post aims to capture the essence of the New York Post’s signature style, featuring local news, entertainment coverage, sports reporting, and unique, pun-filled headlines tailored to a California audience. Importantly, it will also include a daily print edition.

Keith Poole, editor-in-chief of the New York Post, stated, “This is the next manifestation of our national brand. California is the most populous state in the country and the epicenter of entertainment, the AI revolution, and advanced manufacturing — not to mention a sports powerhouse.”

Poole added that The California Post will aim to deliver a practical and issue-based approach to journalism in metropolitan areas. The publication will be led by Nick Papps, who has experience with News Corp.

According to News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson, The California Post will engage readers who are eager for serious reporting mixed with the Post’s signature humor. The move is seen as an opportunity to capitalize on the growing digital readership in Los Angeles, which boasts 3.5 million unique digital visitors to the Post each month.

The launch also addresses the ongoing challenges faced by California’s news media landscape, where many newspapers have shut down due to declining ad revenues and rising costs. Since 2005, California has lost about a third of its newspapers, according to the Northwestern Medill School of Journalism.

By launching The California Post, the New York Post Media Group hopes to fill a gap in local coverage and challenge established entertainment publications like Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.