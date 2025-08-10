New York Prepares for Dominican Day Parade Amid Safety Concerns

NEW YORK, NY — As preparations intensify for the Dominican Day Parade this Sunday, more than a million people are expected to fill the streets of New York City. The parade, featuring a vibrant celebration of Dominican culture, will begin at 11 a.m. on Sixth Avenue, traveling from West 37th to West 55th streets.

In light of recent violence at the Bronx Dominican Day Parade two weeks ago, where three were shot and one was stabbed, police safety measures are heightened. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch stressed the importance of safety, stating, “That was unacceptable and we will not tolerate it happening again.”

This year, the NYPD plans to double its police presence, assigning nearly a thousand officers along the parade route. Tisch added that enforcement will continue even after the parade ends, underscoring the city’s commitment to a secure event.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who attended the pre-parade briefing, expressed optimism about the festivities, saying, “We’re looking forward to a festive day where safety will be important and paramount.” Officers will also be increasing their presence in the Bronx to ensure a peaceful environment.

The Jimenez family, proud of their Dominican heritage, will also participate in the parade. Officer Ashley Jimenez, who graduated from the police academy this Wednesday, joins her brother Capt. Antonio Jimenez in honoring their late father, NYPD Officer Manuel Jimenez, who died of cancer in 2001. “It was surreal, it was one of the best days of my life to date,” Ashley Jimenez shared, reflecting on her journey to follow in her father’s footsteps.

As the family prepares for the parade, they hope to shed light on the contributions of first responders within their community. Capt. Jimenez said, “Even his legacy, 25 years later, it lives on, and I want to show that for all communities, but specifically the Hispanic community.”

With heightened security measures and community pride on display, the Dominican Day Parade is set to be a memorable event for New Yorkers this weekend.