News
New York Proposes Ban on Bulk Lottery Ticket Purchases
ALBANY, New York — The New York Gaming Commission announced on Monday plans to ban the bulk buying of lottery tickets. This decision aims to prevent issues similar to a scandal in Texas where a gambling syndicate purchased nearly all lottery number combinations, allowing them to win a $95 million jackpot last year.
The proposed measures, approved unanimously by the commission, will enter a public comment period before final adoption, likely in October. These regulations intend to safeguard the integrity of the state’s lottery system, as bulk purchases can damage public trust in its randomness and fairness.
Commission Chairman Brian O’Dwyer stated, “This is really aimed at what happened in Texas.” In 2023, a London-based group managed to buy almost every combination of the Texas lottery, acquiring 25.8 million tickets at $1 each using official ticket-printing terminals.
Regulations will prohibit any attempts to buy a substantial number of ticket combinations, enforce collaboration bans in bulk purchase schemes, and require lottery vendors to report such attempts. If violations occur, agents could face license suspensions.
Executive Director Robert Williams emphasized the need to protect the lottery’s fairness, noting that these new rules would mitigate risks of similar attempts in New York. The commission has not observed any instances resembling the Texas situation but believes preemptive measures are vital.
Furthermore, the commission indicated plans to review courier services and electronic payment methods that could enable high-volume purchases as part of future discussions.
Recent Posts
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis
- Kings Island to Revive Phantom Theater with New Upgrades
- Ariana Grande Announces 2026 ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ Across North America and UK
- Top HBCU Football Prospects to Watch in 2026
- Cold Case Arrest in Philadelphia Mob-Style Murder After 26 Years
- American Water Appoints New Independent Director to Board
- JCPenney to Close Westminster Mall Location by November
- Toncoin Price Rises After Robinhood Listing Announcement
- Water Main Break Disrupts Traffic in Northwest Oklahoma City