New York Proposes Ban on Bulk Lottery Ticket Purchases

ALBANY, New York — The New York Gaming Commission announced on Monday plans to ban the bulk buying of lottery tickets. This decision aims to prevent issues similar to a scandal in Texas where a gambling syndicate purchased nearly all lottery number combinations, allowing them to win a $95 million jackpot last year.

The proposed measures, approved unanimously by the commission, will enter a public comment period before final adoption, likely in October. These regulations intend to safeguard the integrity of the state’s lottery system, as bulk purchases can damage public trust in its randomness and fairness.

Commission Chairman Brian O’Dwyer stated, “This is really aimed at what happened in Texas.” In 2023, a London-based group managed to buy almost every combination of the Texas lottery, acquiring 25.8 million tickets at $1 each using official ticket-printing terminals.

Regulations will prohibit any attempts to buy a substantial number of ticket combinations, enforce collaboration bans in bulk purchase schemes, and require lottery vendors to report such attempts. If violations occur, agents could face license suspensions.

Executive Director Robert Williams emphasized the need to protect the lottery’s fairness, noting that these new rules would mitigate risks of similar attempts in New York. The commission has not observed any instances resembling the Texas situation but believes preemptive measures are vital.

Furthermore, the commission indicated plans to review courier services and electronic payment methods that could enable high-volume purchases as part of future discussions.