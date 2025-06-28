Sports
New York Red Bulls Set to Face Minnesota United in Key Matchup
Harrison, New Jersey — The New York Red Bulls (8-7-4, 28 pts.) are set to host Minnesota United FC (9-4-6, 33 pts.) at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday, June 28, as part of Marvel Super Hero Night presented by Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Fans can tune in to the match on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, available in both English and Spanish formats. Neil Sika will lead the English broadcast with color commentary from Lloyd Sam, while Erasmo Provenza will cover the Spanish feed alongside Natalia Astrain. Additionally, New York Red Bulls Radio, presented by Sports Illustrated, will offer live pre-match coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET, hosted by Matt Harmon and Steve Jolley.
This will be the sixth meeting between the two teams, with the series currently tied at 2-2-1. The Red Bulls have been particularly strong at home, winning their last four matches at Sports Illustrated Stadium. In those contests, New York has outscored their opponents 14-2 and earned a total of 22 points at home this season, ranking tied for first in MLS alongside the Columbus Crew.
Meanwhile, Minnesota United FC finds itself sitting in third place in the Western Conference after beating the Houston Dynamo 3-1 in their last match. The team’s record away from home stands at 4-2-3 this season.
Midfielder Mohammed Sofo is a key player for the Red Bulls, having netted five goals this season following a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC on Wednesday. Overall, Sofo has scored eight goals across all competitions. He ranks tied for the second-most goals in MLS among players aged 21 and under, trailing only Diego Luna from Real Salt Lake.
After facing Minnesota, the Red Bulls will look ahead to their match against the San Jose Earthquakes on July 5, marking their first visit to PayPal Park since 2022. That match is also set for a 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
