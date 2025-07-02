New York Times ‘Connections’ Game Challenges Players Daily

NEW YORK, NY – The New York Times has launched a new daily word game called ‘Connections’, which has quickly become a favorite among puzzle enthusiasts. This engaging game invites players to find common themes among 16 words grouped into four categories.

Each day at midnight, players receive a fresh set of words to sift through. Similar to the popular game Wordle, Connections offers a challenge as each new set of words becomes increasingly difficult. The goal is to classify the words into matching groups, whether they represent book titles, types of software, or geographic names.

If players manage to identify all four words in a category correctly, those words will be removed from the grid. However, mistakes do count; players are allowed up to four incorrect guesses before the game concludes. To facilitate the process, participants can rearrange and shuffle the board, enhancing their odds of uncovering connections.

Categorizing groups is simplified with a color code—yellow groups are easiest, followed by green, blue, and the more challenging purple. Many players share their results on social media, akin to the trend set by Wordle.

The game’s editor, Wyna Liu, has helped curate the challenging puzzles for players since its induction into the Times’ Games section. With today’s game falling on July 1, players can prepare themselves for tomorrow’s offerings, as new puzzles are available every day.

Connections is free to play online, catering to both web and mobile users, thus widening its appeal to a diverse audience. Regardless of the outcome, players have the chance to return every day for fresh challenges and refined mental workouts.