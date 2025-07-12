New York Times ‘Connections’ Game Captivates Players Daily

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Times (NYT) has launched a new word game called “Connections,” which has quickly gained popularity among players. Each day, players are challenged to find common links among 16 words, forming groups of four that share a common thread.

Played on both web browsers and mobile devices, Connections features a unique gameplay format that allows participants up to four mistakes before the game ends. If players correctly identify a group, those words are removed from the board, making the game progressively harder.

Connections resembles the widely popular game Wordle, resetting every midnight to present a fresh set of words. The game is designed to engage brainpower, as each puzzle consists of various categories, including book titles, country names, and more.

Each category is color-coded based on difficulty: yellow represents the easiest, followed by green, blue, and purple. This tiered system encourages players to strategically think through their guesses.

According to Wyna Liu, the associate puzzle editor at the NYT, the game was introduced as part of the paper’s gaming section to refresh its offerings and engage a wider audience. Liu credits the game’s popularity to its combination of challenge and simplicity.

Players can share their puzzle results on social media, increasing Connections’ visibility and reach. As the game continues to evolve, fans can look forward to new puzzles and opportunities to test their skills.

For those eager to solve today’s puzzle, additional hints and answers are typically provided online, fostering a community of players who exchange tips and strategies. As the NYT continues to expand its puzzle offerings, Connections has established itself as a daily staple for many.