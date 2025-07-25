New York Times Launches Daily Puzzle Game ‘Strands’

New York, NY — The New York Times has introduced a new daily puzzle game called Strands on July 23, 2025. This innovative game combines elements from previous puzzles like Connections and Spelling Bee, providing a unique challenge for word game enthusiasts.

Each day, Strands offers players a fresh theme. For July 23, the theme is ‘Chips in.’ Players are tasked with discovering words related to this theme, including salsa, fondue, hummus, and queso. A special feature, known as the Spangram, must also be solved. For today’s puzzle, the Spangram is ‘PartyDips.’

The game is played on a 6 x 8-inch grid containing 48 letters. Players can connect the letters in various directions to form words. The main goal is to identify the Spangram and find all theme-related words hidden within the grid.

Since its initial crossword puzzle launch in 1942, The New York Times has expanded its puzzle offerings over the decades. The introduction of the Mini Crossword in 2014 and the immensely popular Wordle in 2022 are notable milestones in the paper’s puzzle history. Strands is now the latest addition, quickly gaining popularity among fans.

For players experiencing difficulty with the Strands puzzle, hints and solutions are available. With its engaging format and daily themes, Strands is poised to be a favorite in the wide array of games provided by The New York Times.