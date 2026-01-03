Entertainment
New York’s Times Square Prepares for Iconic New Year’s Celebration
NEW YORK, NY — Thousands of revelers are gathering in Times Square for the iconic New Year’s Eve celebration tonight. As the clock approaches midnight, expected temperatures will feel like 7 degrees Fahrenheit due to wind chill, but that hasn’t deterred the crowd.
The festivities kicked off earlier in the day with live performances from 40 artists. Organizers anticipate that up to 1 million people will fill Times Square at the stroke of midnight, while an estimated 1 billion viewers around the world will tune in via television and online.
The New Year’s celebration in Times Square is a long-standing tradition, tracing its roots back to 1904.Originally, the area was considered undesirable, but the relocation of the New York Times to the location sparked interest. To entice visitors, the newspaper hosted a New Year’s party to promote its new address.
The first celebration was advertised with a newspaper announcement featuring music and fireworks at midnight. By the next year, the event was so popular that it was covered by the paper, showcasing a large crowd captivated by the fireworks.
In 1907, the organizers replaced fireworks with the now-famous ball drop, a concept inspired by maritime traditions. The first ball was made from iron and wood, weighing 317 pounds and lit with 125 bulbs. A century later, this year’s ball is a massive 12-foot structure weighing 11,875 pounds, featuring double the number of crystals from previous years.
Megan, a local museum administrator, expressed her perspective on the gathering. “The Times Square is the epicenter of the city. On New Year’s, there’s an incredible energy, and everyone feels connected, as if we’re all celebrating together,” she said.
As the countdown to 2026 begins, excitement fills the air, promising another unforgettable New Year’s Eve in New York City.
