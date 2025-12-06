New York Times’ Strands Delves into Tolkien’s World with Latest Puzzle

New York, NY — Fantasy fans can enjoy a new challenge with today’s puzzle in the New York Times‘ Strands game, themed around J.R.R. Tolkien‘s Middle-earth. Released on December 6, 2025, the Strands game invites players to identify words related to Tolkien’s works.

The Strands puzzle presents a grid of letters where players need to find words connected by a common theme. This game, currently in beta, aims to attract daily players to determine its longevity. Today’s theme reveals a collection of words tied to Tolkien’s iconic stories.

The gameplay consists of an 8-by-6 grid where participants must locate theme-related words that remain highlighted in blue upon discovery. Players also seek a special word known as a spangram, highlighted in yellow, which represents the theme more explicitly. The spangram for today’s puzzle is ‘MIDDLEEARTH.’

According to a news release from the New York Times, players might encounter themes as various as phrases or categories, similar to the challenges found in Wordle. As Tracy Bennett, the editor for Wordle and Strands, explained, the puzzles will vary in difficulty and occasionally present surprises for solvers.

Today’s word list includes familiar terms such as ‘WIZARD,’ ‘FOREST,’ ‘HOBBIT,’ and ‘RING,’ while avoiding deeper lore elements like ‘Mordor’ or ‘Gollum.’ Fans who get stuck can also submit other words for hints towards the theme-related words.

For fans and newcomers alike, Strands provides an engaging to test their vocabulary and problem-solving skills. Each day presents a fresh puzzle, keeping players returning keen for word challenges.