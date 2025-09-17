Entertainment
New York Times Strands Puzzle Features Record-Length Spangram
New York, NY
The New York Times‘ Strands puzzle, a new word game, has made headlines for featuring a spangram with a record length. The spangram, ‘OPPOSITESATTRACT,’ is 16 letters long and has sparked excitement among word puzzle enthusiasts.
Launched as part of the NYT’s gaming lineup, Strands involves a six by eight grid of letters where players must find words that are linked by a common theme. The aim is to identify the theme word, which appears in blue, and the spangram, which connects two sides of the board and is highlighted in yellow.
Tracy Bennett, the editor behind Wordle and Strands, stated, “Just as we vary the difficulty of Wordle puzzles, Strands solvers can expect some curveballs.” This keeps players engaged and challenged.
Viewers and fans have noticed that the newly released spangram, ‘OPPOSITESATTRACT,’ marks a significant shift in the puzzle’s complexity, as it spans from one side of the grid to the other. “It took up a huge chunk of the board,” one user shared. A similar spangram, ‘HORSEBACKRIDING,’ appeared back in January, but many find ‘OPPOSITESATTRACT’ to be even longer.
Strands challenges players to think critically, as its themes can range from fill-in-the-blank phrases to categories or synonyms. Today’s theme, “We beg to differ,” encourages continual engagement.
The NYT Strands game has been well-received as a clever addition to the ever-growing family of word games by the New York Times. Players are urged to participate daily to help keep the game active, as it is currently in beta.
With growth and interest in the genre, many are left wondering about future puzzles. Can the next spangram outdo this 16-letter milestone?
