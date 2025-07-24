Entertainment
New York Times Strands Puzzle Theme: Animal Sounds and Gestures
NEW YORK, NY – The New York Times‘ latest word game, Strands, has captivated players with its unique twist on the classic word search. In this game, players are challenged to find words formed from linked letters in a grid, where words can change direction, creating unusual shapes.
This Wednesday, July 24, 2025, the puzzle’s theme centers around animal-related gestures, with players tasked to find words that signify specific animal sounds. The featured spangram for today is “WARNING,” a term that fittingly hints at observing animal behavior.
As players navigate the grid, they can look for clues among the various words like SNARL, GROWL, HISS, STOMP, SPRAY, SCREECH, HUFF, and RATTLE. Each word reflects an animal’s warning signal, reminding users to ‘back away slowly’ when encountering potentially dangerous creatures.
Tim Mulkerin, a freelance writer, notes that engaging with today’s Strands will take a bit longer than other word games due to its complexity. This unique format doesn’t provide a word list, but rather an opaque hint that adds to the challenge.
“When you see or hear these warnings in the wild, it’s best to follow the theme’s advice,” shared Mulkerin. “The puzzles are designed to push your limits as you connect the letters in various directions.”
For those who may find themselves stuck, the NYT offers hints through its game interface, which becomes available after the player submits certain unrelated words. The game has become a daily ritual for many, combining fun with a test of vocabulary and pattern recognition.
Strands continues to expand the New York Times’ gaming offerings, joining popular predecessors like Wordle and Connections, and can be accessed on both desktop and mobile platforms.
