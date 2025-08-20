New York Times Strands Puzzle Challenges Players with Currency Theme

New York, NY – The New York Times Strands puzzle for August 20, 2025, features a theme titled “Mint condition,” highlighting different global currencies as players uncover related words.

This daily word game has gained popularity and presents a new challenge each day. Today’s hints lead players to currencies like the Rand and Kwanza. The puzzle includes a special feature known as the Spangram, which connects opposite sides of the game grid.

Players can expect to find words such as EURO, RUPEE, DOLLAR, POUND, and PESO hidden within the 48 letters arranged on a 6 by 8 grid. Engaging with the puzzle requires players to drag their mouse or fingers to connect letters in various directions.

The New York Times first launched its crossword puzzle on February 15, 1942, revolutionizing the newspaper game scene. Over the years, it has introduced beloved games like Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, and, most recently, Strands, which debuted in 2022.

Strands has quickly become a fan favorite, combining elements of classic crossword puzzles with interactive gameplay. As players navigate today’s puzzle, they can rely on hints provided by the game to enhance their experience.

With the current theme focusing on currency, players may learn interesting facts along the way. For instance, the Kwanza is named after a river and has been the currency of Angola since 1977, when it replaced the escudo.

Be sure to check the New York Times daily for new puzzles and challenges to keep your word-solving skills sharp.