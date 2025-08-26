New York Times’ Strands Puzzle Challenges Players Daily

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Times has introduced its latest word game, Strands, inviting players to solve daily puzzles that blend elements of word searches with themes and special words called spangrams. The game is currently in beta, meaning its future hinges on player engagement.

Each day, players encounter a six by eight grid filled with letters. The objective is to discover words that share a common theme, guided by hints provided at the start of each round. When a participant highlights a theme word, it lights up in blue, indicating it has been correctly identified.

The spangram is a unique term that encapsulates the daily theme, connecting opposite sides of the grid. Unlike theme words, a spangram might be a proper name. Today’s theme, “Bee friendly,” challenges players to think creatively, with spangram revealing itself as the word “WILDFLOWER.”

Tracy Bennett, who edits both Wordle and Strands, promises varying difficulty levels and surprising challenges throughout the week. “Some themes are fill-in-the-blank phrases or steps in a process, while others include items within a category or even synonyms,” she notes.

In today’s puzzle, players found words like DAISY, BLUEBELL, and CHAMOMILE, each relating to flowers that bees frequent. The game encourages players to use all letters on the grid to connect words creatively.

While puzzles are published daily, prior versions can still be accessed, offering a chance for newcomers to join in the fun. The New York Times continues to expand its gaming portfolio, adding to titles like Wordle and Connections.

Strands is available on both desktop and mobile platforms, ensuring accessibility for players globally. As long as interest remains strong, this latest addition may solidify its place among the Times’ gaming offerings.