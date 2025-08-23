NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 — The New Yorker has come under scrutiny after staff writer Doreen St. Felix’s controversial essay about actress Sydney Sweeney stirred public outrage. In her piece, St. Felix argued that Sweeney embodies a fantasy of an “Aryan princess,” a commentary that critics found troubling.

This essay is part of the larger trend that the New Yorker has adopted since declaring itself an “anti-racist” institution about a decade ago. Critics argue that this shift reflects a capitulation to certain ideologies while prioritizing representation over balanced discourse.

In an analysis of St. Felix’s social media history, it was revealed that she made several derogatory remarks about white people. Quoting phrases like “I hate white men” and “Whiteness must be abolished,” critics have raised questions about the implications of such views within a prominent publication.

Christopher F. Rufo commented on the matter, suggesting that the so-called “racial reckoning” has not only failed to assist minority communities but has actively harmed societal unity. The New Yorker, however, stands by its commitment to discuss issues of race, asserting that these conversations are necessary for progress.

The St. Felix incident has prompted various responses, with some calling for an apology while others believe the conversation surrounding racism should evolve beyond current frameworks. The general public sentiment seems to be shifting towards a desire for additional clarity and civility in these discussions.

As the media landscape continues to grapple with issues of race and representation, the New Yorker may need to reassess its approach to stay relevant and avoid alienating its readership.