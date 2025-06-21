New Yorkers Prepare for Historic Mayoral Primary Elections

NEW YORK CITY — In just a few days, hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the upcoming primary elections. The Democratic primary, in particular, is drawing attention as 11 candidates vie for the mayoral position.

The city’s Board of Elections will close the polls at 9 p.m. on June 24, releasing unofficial, first-choice votes soon after. However, voters should expect a wait for comprehensive results as some votes may not be counted immediately.

Vincent Ignizio, deputy executive director of the Board of Elections, explained that initial results will include votes made in person and early mail or absentee ballots received by June 20. However, affidavit ballot results will not be included until later.

Election night may not reveal a clear winner unless a candidate secures more than 50% of the first-choice votes, which polls suggest is unlikely. A week after the primary, the Board of Elections will provide preliminary ranked-choice calculations, allowing voters to see how candidates performed in each round of voting.

Official certified results are expected approximately three weeks after the election, with the deadline for ballot submissions ending on July 14. Susan Lerner, executive director of Common Cause New York, clarified that the lengthy process is necessary to ensure every vote is counted accurately and that no voters are disenfranchised.

As of June 11, voters had requested over 106,000 mail-in ballots, with about 17% returned. Comparatively, the 2021 mayoral primary was decided by a mere 7,000 votes from around 1 million cast, highlighting the potential impact of mail-in voting on the results.

In particular, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams aims to become New York City‘s first female mayor. Adams campaign has gained traction despite entering the race late. With her focus on affordability, she speaks to concerns that many New Yorkers are leaving the city due to rising costs.

Adams has secured several endorsements, including one from Attorney General Letitia James. She emphasizes her experience, declaring herself a serious contender, even against seasoned politicians like former Governor Cuomo.

The primary elections represent a crucial opportunity for New Yorkers to voice their opinions on the future leadership of the city, marking a significant moment in the democratic process.