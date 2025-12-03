New Zealand Breakers Face Sydney Kings in NBL Ignite Cup Showdown

HAMILTON, New Zealand — The New Zealand Breakers will host the Sydney Kings on Wednesday night as the first-ever Hungry Jack’s NBL Ignite Cup continues. With only 11 games left in the tournament, teams are eager to secure their spot in the finals, scheduled for February 22 on the Gold Coast.

This in-season tournament, presented by Disney+, comes with a record prize pool of $400,000, intensifying the competition. Every team has a chance to qualify, making today’s matchup crucial. “Anytime you put some money on the line, teams start to really showcase who they really want to be,” said former NBL champion Casey Prather, currently sidelined with a knee injury.

The Breakers, sitting atop the table with two wins and 13 points, look to solidify their position. Their impressive performance has already led them to win seven out of eight quarters and maintain a positive points differential of +58. “New Zealand right now, they’re looking impressive,” Prather added, anticipating their performance against Sydney.

The Kings, however, are desperate for a victory after losing their first two fixtures in the tournament. Coach Brian Goorjian’s team needs a win to stay in contention. “Another defeat would eliminate them from contention in this year’s in-season tournament,” the report mentioned.

The game also marks a reunion for Tai Webster, who recently joined the Breakers as a replacement for the injured Izayah Le’afa. “Adding a player of Tai’s caliber is a massive boost for our group,” said Dillon Boucher, the Breakers’ President of Basketball Operations. Webster expressed excitement about returning to play in front of his home crowd.

As the game approaches, a key matchup will be between the point guards: Sydney’s Kendric Davis and New Zealand’s Parker Jackson-Cartwright. “They’re both phenomenal scorers,” Prather noted. “Whoever can cut the head off first, will win that.”

The game tips off at 5:30 PM AEDT and can be seen live on ESPN.